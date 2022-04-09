Three second half goals secured another league win for Lichfield City FC.

The victory against AFC Wulfrunians saw Ivor Green’s men climb to third place in the Midland Football League Premier Division.

Dan Lomas and two strikes in the final five minutes from Luke Keen were enough to secure maximum points at the Trade Tyre Community Stadium.

But the first half was far from ideal with City keeper James Beeson seeing an early effort go wide of his post.

Keen then thought he’d given Lichfield the lead only for the offside flag to deny him an opener.

Wulfrunians enjoyed large spells of possession but were unable to find a way past Beeson, while his opposite number Tom Hayward was forced into a save to deny Jack Edwards.

The crucial opening goal eventually came five minutes into the second half when Lomas powered a header home after a corner from Sam Fitzgerald to give Lichfield a 1-0 lead.

But Beeson had to be alert to make a low save and prevent the visitors immediately levelling things up.

The game continued to be an even contest with both sides looking threatening going forward but being thwarted by resolute defending.

City were given the opportunity to double their advantage when Keen was tripped in the box by Hayward, but Lomas could only sky the resulting penalty over the bar.

Any nerves were settled five minutes from time when Luke Childs created a chance for Keen to turn and fire past the Wulfrunians keeper.

The City forward wrapped up the points in the dying moments when he lobbed Hayward from the edge of the box to score his second of the afternoon and seal the 3-0 win for Lichfield.