Nearly Elton

The hits of Elton John will be on offer at the Lichfield Garrick next month.

Nearly Elton will visit the city on 1st May.

The show stars Lee Brady alongside a live band.

A spokesperson said:

“Nearly Elton is a stunning celebration of the music and life of one of the greatest showmen of our time.” Lichfield Garrick spokesperson

Tickets are £27 and can be booked on the Lichfield Garrick website.