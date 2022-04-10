The leader of Lichfield District Council has confirmed he will be returning to Poland to help support refugees fleeing Ukraine.

Doug Pullen

Cllr Doug Pullen has previously travelled to Eastern Europe for six days to help transport those leaving the country make their onward journey from the border.

He has now confirmed his intention to go back next week.

“I’m heading back to the Ukraine border on Thursday. “The situation has worsened since last month with more refugees arriving and free public transport now removed for many.” Cllr Doug Pullen, Lichfield District Council

An online fundraiser had previously seen more than £7,000 raised.

The money was spent on fuel costs and to buy items to help those crossing the border, including food and drink.

Cllr Pullen also bought items for a Polish orphanage caring for displaced Ukrainian children.

He outlined how even small donations could help support those fleeing the country.

“Just £5 will buy a power bank for refugees to charge their phones, while £10 would buy a large basked of food, drinks and toiletries. “A £30 donation can cover the cost of a family to stay one night in safe, secure accommodation.” Cllr Doug Pullen, Lichfield District Council

People can donate via Cllr Pullen’s online fundraising page.