Some of the food donations. Picture: Lichfield Foodbank

Shoppers at a Lichfield supermarket have been thanked for their donations to help local families in need.

Volunteers from Lichfield Foodbank say a collection at the Waitrose store saw 1.7tonnes of goods handed over in just two days.

A spokesperson said:

“Thanks to customers for donating so generously.” Lichfield Foodbank spokesperson

Meanwhile, the food bank has also confirmed Easter opening times.

The Wade Street Church collection point will be open from 12.30pm to 2.30pm on Good Friday (15th April), but the Curborough Community Centre site will not open on Easter Monday (18th April).

Full details of locations and opening times are available online.