Local women are being invited to to try their hand at cricket.

Lichfield Cricket Club is looking for new members to aged over 16, even if they’ve never played the game before.

A spokesperson said:

“The team is made up of all agues and abilities.

“They have enjoyed a supportive atmosphere for the last three years on the pitch and socially.”

Training sessions start on 25th April from 6.30pm to 8pm at Lichfield Sports Club on Eastern Avenue.

For more details, email lichfieldcc@outlook.com.