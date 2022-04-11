The hits of the sixties will be on offer when a band play a Lichfield pub this week.
The Beat 45s will be at The Feathers Inn on Beacon Street on Friday (15th April).
Admission is free and the gig starts at 9pm.
Lichfield's only independent news publisher
The hits of the sixties will be on offer when a band play a Lichfield pub this week.
The Beat 45s will be at The Feathers Inn on Beacon Street on Friday (15th April).
Admission is free and the gig starts at 9pm.
Our volunteers moderated 990 comments in the last 30 days. Say thanks with a coffee.