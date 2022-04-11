A new bathroom and tiling business is opening in Lichfield.
The Easy Bathrooms showroom will occupy an empty unit at the Lichfield Retail Park on Eastern Avenue.
Open seven days a week, the store will feature more than 20 displays.
A spokesperson said:
“You’ll soon be able to browse through our bathroom and tile displays, and shop from our wide selection of products.
“Our bathroom experts will be on hand to help your design your dream bathroom.”Easy Bathrooms spokesperson
