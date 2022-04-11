A former employee at a demolished Lichfield factory has spoken of his disappointment that a historic feature of the site was not kept.

Rubble at the former GKN factory in Lichfield

The buildings that previously housed GKN have been cleared from the land at Trent Valley.

The site has been earmarked for redevelopment for a number of years, with suggestions it could house a new retail scheme.

But Mick Edmunds, who once worked at the site, told Lichfield Live he was disappointed that a sandstone facade was not saved.

“I went to see what has become of my old workplace now the demolition contractors have moved in. “I’d contacted local councillors and Lichfield District Council in November to see if the red sandstone facade that was originally over the front entrance to the original building before being moved to the car park could be incorporated somehow into the new development. “Over the 60 years it was used, lots of families worked there from across the area. “Keeping the facade would have been a fitting tribute to all their hard work over the years. “I and lots of other ex-workers would have appreciated the council backing this idea.” Mick Edmunds

Mr Edmunds started at GKN in 1979, working in the toolroom and as a union official before he was made redundant in 2006.

“It was a great place to work back in those days – there was a football team, gardening club, bowling teams and good Christmas parties for the kids. “We had some bad times like most people working for the car industry, but we made lots of things for other industries too such as mesh filters, locking fixtures for fencing to keep kangaroos out of land in Australia and washing machine parts.”

But despite his pleas, the sandstone facade has bitten the dust along with the rest of the buildings.