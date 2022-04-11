A dominant performance saw Lichfield RUFC crowned league champions as they came out 64-7 winners against Stratford.

Lichfield RUFC

The Myrtle Greens turned on the style with one of the performances of the season to clinch the Midlands 1 West title.

In front of their home crowd, Lichfield scored ten tries of qualities against a Stratford side sitting fifth in the table.

The hosts were able to run clever lines and wreak havoc on a stretched listing defence, with the game played at real pace.

Early on, the Lichfield backs created three half overlaps, which came to nothing. But the dam was creaking and eventually the ball was moved left and Joe Bourne squeezed in at the left corner for the first of his four tries.

In quick succession, Tom Gibbs and Sam Benson grabbed two more for a 19-0 lead.

At this stage, Stratford mounted a mini fightback, which eventually led to their only score, an unstoppable pick and go from close range.

The city side responded positively and gradually took control again as Bourne added his second right on half time to make it 26-7 at the turnaround.

Lichfield were slowly tightening the screw and for ten minutes after the break, the game remained scoreless.

But Stratford were starting to struggle to slow the attacks and the floodgates opened as a 20 minute spell saw Bourne go over twice and Jack Fielding also bag a double, with Benson and Harvey Wootton crossing as well.

Another bonus point victory took them out of reach of their title rivals on 117 points.

The season will be wrapped up on 23rd April with a trip to Sutton Coldfield.