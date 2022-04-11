The land earmarked for three new houses in Burntwood. Picture: Google Streetview

Plans have been drawn up to build three houses on land in Burntwood.

Developers hope to put two three bedroom properties at the rear of 107 Springhill Road with a further one to the side of the existing property.

A planning statement said:

“The proposed dwellings would be in keep[ing with the surrounding streetscene. “The efficient use of the site, which has been vacant for many years, will lead directly to the provision of three additional dwellings into the housing stock.” Planning statement

The application says each of the properties would include features such as solar panels and air source heating systems.

“The proposed houses will be designed to achieve as near net zero carbon as possible.” Planning statement

