Two men from Whittington are stepping up efforts to raise money for victims of the war in Ukraine.

On Friday (15th April) Pete Poolton and Mike Holt will walk 50km – one for each day since the Russian invasion began in aid of charity efforts in Eastern Europe.

The two will also be bound together and dragging a 15kg weight to represent the struggle facing those fleeing the conflict.

Pete said:

“We are fundraising to help all those in urgent need, the elderly, women, and children to obtain shelter, food, water, and healthcare. “Their need is desperate and we want to do something to help the helpless in Ukraine.” Pete Poolton

The duo will leave Whittington at 6.30am before heading to Fradley and then on to Lichfield city centre. From there they’ll head for Tamworth before returning to Lichfield at around 6.30pm. They will end their challenge at around 9.30pm back where it began.

People are invited to join them for part of the walk.

Donations can also be made via their online fundraising page.