A military campaign that saw more than half a million soldiers die will be commemorated at the Staffordshire Regiment Museum.

The trench system at The Staffordshire Regiment Museum

The Gallipoli Day event will take place between 10am and 4pm on 23rd April.

The ill-fated campaign took place in Turkey during World War One and saw troops including those from the South Staffordshire and Royal Warwickshire Regiments.

The commemorations have been organised in conjunction with the Gallipoli Associaton and will see displays and re-enactors.

The museum trench system will also be laid out as it would have been during the campaign.

For more details visit the Gallipoli Association website.