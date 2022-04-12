A Burntwood woman whose mum spent her final week receiving “amazing” care at St Giles Hospice is calling on people to support a fundraising summer raffle.

Becky Tolley and Sarah Bentley supporting the St Giles Hospice summer raffle

Sarah Bentley and her sister Becky Tolley have supported the charity after the death of their mother Olwyn Atkins in 2017.

She had been diagnosed with lung cancer which then spread.

Olwyn was admitted to St Giles Hospice where she spent her final week receiving end of life care.

Olwyn Atkins

“St Giles is such a fantastic, amazing place. Even though we all felt the sadness of parting from mum, we were in a place filled with love and happiness. “We knew we were going to lose mum, but being at St Giles made it so much easier and more bearable. “The staff really looked after us. My dad was struggling to accept that mum was dying but the staff spent so much time with him, making sure he was supported. “My mum’s first great-grandson was only a month old but they let us take him in and lay him on the bed with her. It was just priceless.” Sarah Bentley

The family were touched by St Giles Hospice once again in 2020 when her husband’s uncle Keith Bentley was receiving end of life care in hospital.

“He wanted to go outside for one last time but it just wasn’t possible at the hospital. He was later transferred to St Giles, although he only spent an hour there before he died. “But in that time they put him in a bed and wheeled him outside so he could feel the sun on his face and feel the breeze for the last time with his two daughters. “That one hour meant everything to his daughters, and that is why I’d urge people to support St Giles through the summer raffle. “Every pound could make a difference to a local family like ours.” Sarah Bentley

Tickets for the hospice’s summer raffle are £1 each and prizes up for grabs include a jackpot of £8,000, a second prize of £2,000 and other cash prizes.

Elinor Eustace, from St Giles Hospice, said:

“Playing our summer raffle is an easy way to support St Giles while also having a bit of fun, with the chance to win some fabulous cash prizes which could really brighten up your summer. “Everyone’s financial situation is challenging this year and St Giles is no exception, which is why we are so grateful to our community for continuing to support us. “Each ticket sold will help us to continue to be there for local people like Olwyn, Sarah and their family when they need us most. “The money raised through our raffles makes such a difference to the care we can provide. “Our raffle tickets are now on sale and we’d like to say a heartfelt thank you and good luck to everybody who takes part.” Elinor Eustace, St Giles Hospice

For more details on the summer raffle, visit www.stgileshospice.com/raffle or call 01543 434020.