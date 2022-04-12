A second string Chasetown FC side departed the Walsall Senior Cup after being brushed aside by Rushall Olympic.

The first half was dominated by The Pics and they had a chance within the first five minutes when Tyler Lyttle hit a free kick over the bar.

Daniel Glover saw a shot whistle wide on 15 minutes as the home side continued to press for a breakthrough.

The only notable chance the Scholars had in the first half came when Dilano Reid clipped a cross into the path of Kyle Perry, but the ball was intercepted by Thomas Palmer.

Rushall made their domination count when a cross found its way to captain Richard Batchelor who headed home.

In the second half Chasetown almost equalised when Jakub Burroughs hit a cross-shot that flashed across the goal without anyone finding the crucial touch.

On the hour mark Chris Slater came close to levelling the scores when he unleashed a rocket of a shot that Palmer had to palm wide.

Rushall’s lead was doubled when former Scholar Batchelor fire a long range effort that found that net.

Two minutes later Rushall scored their third when a cross found Ricardo Calder who turned and fired home.

Calder almost made it four when another shot rattled the woodwork.

But Rushall would not be denied another goal as they wrapped up the 4-0 win when Sam Whittle headed home 15 minutes from time.