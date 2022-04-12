Lichfield District Council says it could not intervene to ensure the retention of parts of a former factory unit after a former staff member called for it to be saved.

Demolition work taking place at the former GKN site

The GKN site is being cleared ahead of a redevelopment, with most of the site now reduced to rubble.

But one former employee said he was disappointed a plea to save the former sandstone facade had fallen on deaf ears.

Mick Edmunds, who worked at GKN between 1979 and 2006, had appealed to the council to ensure the structure – which previously stood over the original entrance before being moved – would be retained as part of any new development.

“Over the 60 years it was used, lots of families worked there from across the area. “Keeping the facade would have been a fitting tribute to all their hard work over the years. “I and lots of other ex-workers would have appreciated the council backing this idea.” Mick Edmunds

But a spokesperson for Lichfield District Council said the authority’s hands were tied once a planning consent had been given.