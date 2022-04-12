Lichfield District Council says it could not intervene to ensure the retention of parts of a former factory unit after a former staff member called for it to be saved.
The GKN site is being cleared ahead of a redevelopment, with most of the site now reduced to rubble.
But one former employee said he was disappointed a plea to save the former sandstone facade had fallen on deaf ears.
Mick Edmunds, who worked at GKN between 1979 and 2006, had appealed to the council to ensure the structure – which previously stood over the original entrance before being moved – would be retained as part of any new development.
“Over the 60 years it was used, lots of families worked there from across the area.
“Keeping the facade would have been a fitting tribute to all their hard work over the years.
“I and lots of other ex-workers would have appreciated the council backing this idea.”Mick Edmunds
But a spokesperson for Lichfield District Council said the authority’s hands were tied once a planning consent had been given.
“An application for prior notification of demolition at the GKN site was received and validated on 1st October 2021.
“The application was made correctly and the method of demolition and site restoration was assessed in conjunction with the council’s environmental health team and the county highway authority.
“The GKN building was not protected and did not sit with a protected area, for example a conservation area.
“Lichfield District Council has no control over the retention of specific parts of a building under a prior notice application.
“A planning application for the redevelopment of the site has not yet been submitted.”Lichfield District Council spokesperson
Our volunteers moderated 994 comments in the last 30 days. Say thanks with a coffee.