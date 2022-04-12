County council bosses are urging people to make sure they take up their Covid vaccines when they are eligible.

Spring boosters are now available for those aged 75 and over, while some children are also now able to take up additional jabs.

Cllr Johnny McMahon, Staffordshire County Council’s cabinet support member for public health, said it was also important people took steps to limit the spread of coronavirus during the Easter holidays.

Cllr Johnny McMahon

“Getting fully vaccinated and boosted is still the best way to protect ourselves against Covid-19. “You can book an appointment anytime or attend a walk-in offering the booster if you’re eligible, so please take up the offer as soon as possible and encourage friends and family to do the same. “We must ensure that we’re making careful and considerate decisions and not putting others at risk. “If you or anybody in your family is unwell with Covid symptoms, try to limit your contact with others especially if they are older relatives or those with underlying health conditions.” Cllr Johnny McMahon, Staffordshire County Council

Details of ‘Grab A Jab’ walk-in clinics across Staffordshire are available online.