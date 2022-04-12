A late winner was enough to secure victory on the road for Lichfield City FC at Tividale.

Chandler Pegg put Ivor Green’s men in front in the first half only for Jason Wood to level on the stroke of half time.

Sam Fitzgerald then restored City’s lead early in the second half, but Tividale looked to have salvaged a point when Joe Burrows netted four minutes from time.

But a last gasp winner from Leighton McMenemy ensured all three points returned to Lichfield.

Visiting keeper James Beeson was forced into a couple of early saves as Tividale started well.

Dan Lomas sent an effort wide and Fitzgerald’s shot was well saved as City began to find their attacking feet.

But Beeson again had to be alert as he saved a one-on-one before seeing the rebound fired wide of the target.

The breakthrough came just after the half-hour mark when Fitzgerald’s corner was headed into the roof of the net by Pegg.

The lead didn’t last until half time though as a curling shot from Wood beat Beeson.

But Lichfield found themselves back in front a minute into the second period when Fitzgerald netted.

City almost stretched their advantage as Jack Edwards’ goalbound shot was well saved before Lomas sent a header wide of the target.

Tividale looked to have secured a point when a corner was nodded home by Burrows at the back post.

But there was still time for one more twist when Fitzgerald’s corner was squeezed between keeper and post by the head of Fitzgerald.