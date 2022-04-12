An award-winning Lichfield designer has unveiled plans for a garden she has created in conjunction with Cancer Research UK.

The plans for Karen Tatlow’s Cancer Research UK show garden

Karen Tatlow, from Whittington, has developed a “moon gate” at the heart of her creations for the RHS Malvern Spring Festival.

She drew inspiration from her great-niece who felt connected to her grandfather after his death by looking up at the moon.

The garden also features flowers and plants that have played a part in cancer research.

Karen said:

“Lauren was extremely close to her grandad, David, who was my brother-in-law. “She hated leaving him when they’d spent time together, so he used to tell her that all she had to do was look at the moon and know that he would be looking at it too. That way they would always be connected. “David was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in 2015 when Lauren was 14. When he died in 2017, looking at the moon made her feel closer to him again. “In fact it has become a symbol of connection to David for the whole family – with each full moon the family all have thoughts of him.” Karen Tatlow

Cancer Research UK’s Malvern Legacy Garden is the fourth in a series of show gardens that have been designed for the RHS shows.

Karen’s creation will see visitors travel through one half of the garden full of colourful flowers which is designed to signify the passion of those who donate to the charity, before using the moon gate to link to the second half which has a more formal and clinical feel.

“I wanted the garden to demonstrate the symbiotic relationship between leaving a gift in your will, and actual cancer science that helps people survive. “It’s quite an abstract concept to get across and it does require a leap of the imagination to realise that leaving a legacy gift now can improve treatments for people in the future. “Above all, the garden is a place of hope and connection to others. “Moon gates are traditionally symbols of renewal and rebirth, as well as representing wisdom, immortality and knowledge. All of these qualities are inherent in the concept of legacy giving, where an act of wisdom by one person can give a new lease of life to others.” Karen Tatlow

The garden will feature at the RHS Malvern Spring Festival, which takes place from 5th to 8th May.

Helen Smith, from Cancer Research UK, said: