The Lichfield Garrick

A new season of shows at the Lichfield Garrick has been launched.

The likes of Jasper Carrott’s Stand Up and Rock Show, Talon and a tribute to Neil Diamond will be on the bill.

There will also be the thriller Dead Lies and the 70th anniversary tour of The Mousetrap.

Also on the way is Robin Hood, a production written, composed by and starring members of the local community.

The new season brochure can be picked up from the theatre or online at www.lichfieldgarrick.com.