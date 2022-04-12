A relaunched scheme for children and young people with special educational needs is offering them the chance to become more independent and learn new skills.

An Aiming High session at Gartmore Riding School

The Aiming High programme provides activities for people up to the age of 18.

Funded by Staffordshire County Council, sessions are delivered by local organisations and include sensory experiences, day trips, youth clubs and outdoor activities.

Cllr Jonathan Price, cabinet member for education, said:

“We work closely with schools and education settings to ensure they are as inclusive as possible and meet any needs as early as possible. “Aiming High is a great programme to compliment this as independent skills are encouraged at every age and the children’s needs are at the centre of every activity. “It’s really important for young people to get the experiences they need to develop their social skills and confidence and for some, this is something they cannot do without the specialist equipment and facilities that are available through the Aiming High programme. “This year we have funded more organisations to support the needs of these families outside school.” Cllr Jonathan Price, Staffordshire County Council

The scheme allows families to access free sessions each month and book them in advance.

Tracey Francis, from Gartmore Riding School in Hammerwich, said:

“We’re proud to support children and young people of all ages, abilities and disabilities through the activities we have been providing through the Aiming High scheme. “Our staff and volunteers provide tailor-made riding and horse-care sessions for the wide range of people we work with. “We also provide equine sensory therapy in our outdoor Learning Pathway for individuals and groups whose physical and mental health needs will benefit from being outdoors and with ponies.” Tracey Francis, Gartmore Riding School

Details of available activities can be found at www.staffordshire.gov.uk/aiminghigh.