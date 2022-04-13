Bosses say a Lichfield branch of a car buying business is one of the company’s best performing in the UK.
The Webuyanycar pod at Lichfield Retail Park reached the milestone of acquiring 5,000 cars this week.
Richard Evans, the company’s head of technical services, said the city site had proven popular since it opened.
“This latest milestone is a huge achievement for our Lichfield team.
‘’Over the years, our Lichfield branch has purchased a wide and varied range of cars from customers in the area, from Mercedes to Minis, Porsches to Peugeots, as well as those with outstanding finance, and, more recently, electric and hybrid vehicles too.’’Richard Evans, Webuyanycar
Our volunteers moderated 1103 comments in the last 30 days. Say thanks with a coffee.