A prolific burglar who targeted homes in Lichfield and surrounding villages has been jailed.

Daniel Shrimpton

Daniel Shrimpton, aged 37 and from Birmingham, admitted two counts of burglary and asked for a further seven burglaries to be taken into consideration.

The court heard that Shrimpton had been linked to four burglaries in Lichfield, Abbots Bromley, Colton and Barton-under-Needwood where items including cash and jewellery were stolen.

He was handed a four-year and four-month sentence at Worcester Crown Court.

Detective Constable Grant Dixon, from Staffordshire Police, said: