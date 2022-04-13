A prolific burglar who targeted homes in Lichfield and surrounding villages has been jailed.
Daniel Shrimpton, aged 37 and from Birmingham, admitted two counts of burglary and asked for a further seven burglaries to be taken into consideration.
The court heard that Shrimpton had been linked to four burglaries in Lichfield, Abbots Bromley, Colton and Barton-under-Needwood where items including cash and jewellery were stolen.
He was handed a four-year and four-month sentence at Worcester Crown Court.
Detective Constable Grant Dixon, from Staffordshire Police, said:
“You cannot measure the distress that victims suffer after they find their home has been burgled – they not only face the cost of replacing any items stolen, and for repairs, but they also go through the devastation of feeling like their home has been intruded.
“We are pleased that Shrimpton is facing the consequences of these crimes and hope that it will offer some closure to those affected.”Detective Constable Grant Dixon, Staffordshire Police
