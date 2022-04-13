Dr Emma Hodges

The CEO of St Giles Hospice has confirmed she is leaving her role.

Dr Emma Hodges joined the charity in 2009 and has held the top job for the past seven years.

During her time leading the Whittington-based hospice she has spearheaded a successful rebrand, championed hospices nationally and internationally and led the organisation through the Covid-19 pandemic.

Dr Hodges said:

“It has been an absolute pleasure being part of St Giles. It is such a fab place to not only do the job required, but also in taking part and volunteering in fundraising and lottery events. “My children have grown up with the hospice also helping at hook a duck, the Christmas Fayre and I’ll never forget how many cuddly toys they bought from our charity shop road trips. “I’ve worked with so many amazing people and St Giles will always be dear in my heart. “A huge thank you to the St Giles community for your ongoing support and also to the volunteers and staff at the hospice for their dedication and hard work in helping us to continue to be there for our patients and their families. “I wish St Giles all the very best.” Dr Emma Hodges

Dr Hodges will now focus her efforts on work with the Compassionate Communities initiative.

Rob Vickers, the chair of trustees at St Giles Hospice, said: