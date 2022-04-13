The CEO of St Giles Hospice has confirmed she is leaving her role.
Dr Emma Hodges joined the charity in 2009 and has held the top job for the past seven years.
During her time leading the Whittington-based hospice she has spearheaded a successful rebrand, championed hospices nationally and internationally and led the organisation through the Covid-19 pandemic.
Dr Hodges said:
“It has been an absolute pleasure being part of St Giles. It is such a fab place to not only do the job required, but also in taking part and volunteering in fundraising and lottery events.
“My children have grown up with the hospice also helping at hook a duck, the Christmas Fayre and I’ll never forget how many cuddly toys they bought from our charity shop road trips.
“I’ve worked with so many amazing people and St Giles will always be dear in my heart.
“A huge thank you to the St Giles community for your ongoing support and also to the volunteers and staff at the hospice for their dedication and hard work in helping us to continue to be there for our patients and their families.
“I wish St Giles all the very best.”Dr Emma Hodges
Dr Hodges will now focus her efforts on work with the Compassionate Communities initiative.
Rob Vickers, the chair of trustees at St Giles Hospice, said:
“Emma has been involved with Compassionate Communities UK for a little while and in her capacity as CEO at St Giles supported the achievement of Birmingham becoming the first ever accredited Compassionate City.
“I had the pleasure of supporting her at the award ceremony for this achievement, with Birmingham City Council at Birmingham Library. I am not at all surprised that she has decided to dedicate her time to this work.
“As a sustainable charity, St Giles is in one of the strongest positions in the organisation’s history. This is testament to the leadership that Emma and the wider leadership team have provided over the last few years.
“We wish Emma all the very best for her future career and I am sure she will continue to be a friend of the hospice and part of our community.”Rob Vickers
Our volunteers moderated 1103 comments in the last 30 days. Say thanks with a coffee.