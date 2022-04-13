An initiative in Lichfield to raise funds for charities working to support people in Ukraine has now passed the £2,500 mark.
The latest event at Lichfield RUFC saw a concert add more than £1,000 to the total.
A spokesperson said:
“Congratulations and a massive thank you to Reg and Sheila Collett and their generous guests – their fundraising concert, raised an amazing £1,060.”Lichfield RUFC spokesperson
The money is being used to support efforts to send humanitarian aid to Ukraine. People can also donate online.
Our volunteers moderated 1055 comments in the last 30 days. Say thanks with a coffee.