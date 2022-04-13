An initiative in Lichfield to raise funds for charities working to support people in Ukraine has now passed the £2,500 mark.

People attending the fundraising concert

The latest event at Lichfield RUFC saw a concert add more than £1,000 to the total.

A spokesperson said:

“Congratulations and a massive thank you to Reg and Sheila Collett and their generous guests – their fundraising concert, raised an amazing £1,060.” Lichfield RUFC spokesperson

The money is being used to support efforts to send humanitarian aid to Ukraine. People can also donate online.