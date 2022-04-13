A housing association says only a handful of shared ownership opportunities remain at a development in Alrewas.
The Green Acres scheme, off Dark Lane, has two and three bedroom properties on offer.
But Bromford say only a few remain available for shared ownership, with buyers able to take a 40% share of the two bedroom Hawthorn design for £100,000.
Catherine Jarrett, director of sales and marketing at Bromford, said:
“We are thrilled that the homes at Green Acres have been so popular.
“With very few homes remaining we would encourage anyone who is interested to get in touch as soon as possible, to avoid missing out on a great home.”Catherine Jarrett, Bromford
For more information on the homes available visit www.bromford.co.uk/greenacresnorth.
Our volunteers moderated 1103 comments in the last 30 days. Say thanks with a coffee.
So 40% of the sale of the (affordable ) Shared ownership two bedroom houses in Alrewas is £100’000 ? So the full value of a small two bedroomed house in Alrewas is £240’000 ? Are they having a laugh ? They’re close to the River Trent NOT the Mediteanean !!!! Lol
Wow, Lichfield and the surrounding areas are still very reasonably priced compared to many other so called “desirable” areas. For instance, in places like Oxford or Bristol you could be paying close to double this price.
@Simon, I’ve seen your numerous posts before about how reasonably priced this area is.
How about providing useful examples to prove your odd point, rather than Oxford & Bristol. Try commuter & retirement areas in the West Midlands because the 2 places you’ve cited have nothing in common with Lichfield demographically or influentially in our economy.
Leave a comment