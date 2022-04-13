A housing association says only a handful of shared ownership opportunities remain at a development in Alrewas.

Properties at the Green Acres development

The Green Acres scheme, off Dark Lane, has two and three bedroom properties on offer.

But Bromford say only a few remain available for shared ownership, with buyers able to take a 40% share of the two bedroom Hawthorn design for £100,000.

Catherine Jarrett, director of sales and marketing at Bromford, said:

“We are thrilled that the homes at Green Acres have been so popular. “With very few homes remaining we would encourage anyone who is interested to get in touch as soon as possible, to avoid missing out on a great home.” Catherine Jarrett, Bromford

For more information on the homes available visit www.bromford.co.uk/greenacresnorth.