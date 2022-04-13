Lichfield’s MP says it is preposterous to suggest no teachers or nurses broke lockdown rules after a union said teachers were “in bubbles, not drinking them”
Michael Fabricant has hit the headlines after suggesting Boris Johnson had acted as nurses and teachers had done by enjoying “a quiet drink” after work.
The Prime Minister has been fined over his attendance at a gathering in Westminster during a national lockdown.
But the Conservative MP’s comments have drawn criticism from teaching and nursing unions alike.
However, he insisted people were now blowing the whistle on more education and health staff who had not adhered to the regulations.
“There are 500,000 nurses and 625,000 teachers in the UK – the proposition that not one of them broke any lockdown rules is preposterous.
“Whistleblowers are now contacting me about a tiny minority.
“I’m not judging those who broke rules. They worked very hard, but such hypocrisy!”Michael Fabricant MP
The National Education Union have joined the likes of the NHAT and Royal College of Nursing in condemning Mr Fabricant’s comments.
Joint general secretaries Mary Bousted and Kevin Courtney have written to the Conservative MP to criticise his “shallow attempt” to defend Boris Johnson.
“Your Prime Minister has been fined by the police for breaking the law. It is inconceivable that he has not misled Parliament.
“But in your shallow attempt to defend your party leader you have cast a slur on every teach and nurse in the country.
“These professionals are hard working public servants. They followed Covid restrictions throughout the pandemic in an attempt to keep themselves, their families and their patients or pupils safe.
“Teachers were in bubbles, not drinking them. They often ate alone in their classrooms while your Prime Minister was enjoying multiple parties.
“You have caused immense anger amongst school, college and hospital staff.”Mary Bousted and Kevin Courtney, National Education Union
“Not befitting a Member of Parliament”
Teaching union NASUWT have also branded the Lichfield MP’ comments “outrageous”.
General secretary Dr Patrick Roach said:
“The NASUWT regrets that your unevidenced claims have been advanced in order to seek to divert attention from the failure of leadership within your Government.
“Throughout the lockdown, teachers worked tirelessly to ensure that children and young people were kept safe and continued to learn.
“Teachers demonstrated remarkable commitment and they deserve the respect of Government, parliamentarians and the public for their efforts.
“Your ill-informed and offensive remarks are inflammatory and deeply insulting to the country’s teachers who have upheld the highest standards of professionalism – and who have continued throughout the pandemic to pub children first.
“Your assertions are outrageous, scurrilous and not befitting a Member of Parliament.”Dr Patrick Roach, NASUWT
Our volunteers moderated 1055 comments in the last 30 days. Say thanks with a coffee.
THAT DOESN’T MEAN IT WAS RIGHT FOR THE PRIME MINISTER TO DO IT TOO.
“All politicians should set a COVID-19 example.
“I was very disappointed to see a Liberal Democrat councillor from Lichfield flouting the Rule of Six in a publicity photo with eight other people outdoors.
“There can’t be one rule for politicians and another for the rest.
“Although the individuals all looked safely apart in the photo, the councillor concerned is a solicitor, so knows that regulations are there for a purpose.
“I am grateful to a constituent who brought this matter to my attention.”
Michael Fabricant December 2020
He doesn’t care about what is right, he only cares about playing party politics.
What is preposterous is that you are an MP.
Quite possibly the worst MP in the entire country, to boot.
He just doesn’t know when to stop, does he?
Fabricant is a complete disgrace. He is a stain on Lichfield. He is a liar. No “whistleblowers” have contacted him, he has no evidence, but continues in his campaign to deride those who kept the country running, while he and his boss partied and sneered at us.
Get him gone.
This is beyond contempt. His original statement was to suggest that the Prime Minister was doing nothing other than many teachers and nurses in having a quiet drink after work. That is the preposterous suggestion- I am certain this was not happening to any significant scale. No one has suggested that no teacher or nurse broke lockdown rules – his argument, as so often when his mouth has run away before what passes for his brain has engaged, is to straw-man – that is pretend what he said was something entirely different. As with every other idiotic statement he has made over the years, he doesn’t know when to just admit he got it wrong and apologise. There is no hypocrisy amongst those who criticise him on this, if he truly believes that (and I don’t for one moment think he does) he shows himself so out of touch he should immediately resign, not that he will.
“ Whistleblowers are now contacting me about a tiny minority”. You wouldn’t know them though, they go to a different school in Canada
Leave a comment