Picture: Quinn Dombrowski

Lichfield’s MP says it is preposterous to suggest no teachers or nurses broke lockdown rules after a union said teachers were “in bubbles, not drinking them”

Michael Fabricant has hit the headlines after suggesting Boris Johnson had acted as nurses and teachers had done by enjoying “a quiet drink” after work.

The Prime Minister has been fined over his attendance at a gathering in Westminster during a national lockdown.

Michael Fabricant MP

But the Conservative MP’s comments have drawn criticism from teaching and nursing unions alike.

However, he insisted people were now blowing the whistle on more education and health staff who had not adhered to the regulations.

“There are 500,000 nurses and 625,000 teachers in the UK – the proposition that not one of them broke any lockdown rules is preposterous. “Whistleblowers are now contacting me about a tiny minority. “I’m not judging those who broke rules. They worked very hard, but such hypocrisy!” Michael Fabricant MP

The National Education Union have joined the likes of the NHAT and Royal College of Nursing in condemning Mr Fabricant’s comments.

Joint general secretaries Mary Bousted and Kevin Courtney have written to the Conservative MP to criticise his “shallow attempt” to defend Boris Johnson.

“Your Prime Minister has been fined by the police for breaking the law. It is inconceivable that he has not misled Parliament. “But in your shallow attempt to defend your party leader you have cast a slur on every teach and nurse in the country. “These professionals are hard working public servants. They followed Covid restrictions throughout the pandemic in an attempt to keep themselves, their families and their patients or pupils safe. “Teachers were in bubbles, not drinking them. They often ate alone in their classrooms while your Prime Minister was enjoying multiple parties. “You have caused immense anger amongst school, college and hospital staff.” Mary Bousted and Kevin Courtney, National Education Union

“Not befitting a Member of Parliament”

Teaching union NASUWT have also branded the Lichfield MP’ comments “outrageous”.

General secretary Dr Patrick Roach said: