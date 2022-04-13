A Lichfield schoolgirl is celebrating after finishing in the top 15 at the World Irish Dancing Championships.

Heidi Hawkes celebrating at the World Irish Dancing Championships in Belfast

Heidi Hawkes was named as one of the 24 world medal holders after finishing among the front runners at the two-day competition in Belfast.

The 13-year-old faced off against more than 180 dancers from places such as Australia, Canada, USA, Ireland and the UK who had all qualified for the event via regional and national championships.

Heidi Hawkes at the World Championships in Belfast

The King Edward VI School student had to compete in five rounds to secure her 15th position – improving on her 24th place at the last World Irish Dancing Championships, which was held pre-Covid in the USA in 2019.

Heidi, who dances for the Kidd School in Birmingham, is the reigning Midlands regional champion having won the title four times in a row.

She will be hoping for more success at the World Championships later this week when she competes as part of her dance school’s ceili team in Belfast.