A Lichfield woman says she is looking forward to working with the local community in her new role at a city supermarket.

Charlotte Aspley

Charlotte Aspley has been named as the new community champion at Tesco Extra in Lichfield.

She said:

“I’m really looking forward to supporting the local community. “If people know of any local group or local events that’s are looking for support with volunteering, raffle prizes or donations towards event or group please get in touch. “I don’t have a huge budget but I would like to support as many projects as possible.” Charlotte Aspley

People can contact Charlotte by calling 07718 532135 or emailing uk5852.communityspace@tesco.com.

Charlotte said there were also said charities and community organisations could apply to be a part of the Tesco Community Grants scheme which see shoppers vote for projects to receive funding.