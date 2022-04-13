A Lichfield woman says she is looking forward to working with the local community in her new role at a city supermarket.
Charlotte Aspley has been named as the new community champion at Tesco Extra in Lichfield.
She said:
“I’m really looking forward to supporting the local community.
“If people know of any local group or local events that’s are looking for support with volunteering, raffle prizes or donations towards event or group please get in touch.
“I don’t have a huge budget but I would like to support as many projects as possible.”Charlotte Aspley
People can contact Charlotte by calling 07718 532135 or emailing uk5852.communityspace@tesco.com.
Charlotte said there were also said charities and community organisations could apply to be a part of the Tesco Community Grants scheme which see shoppers vote for projects to receive funding.
“Every three months, three local good causes are selected to be in the blue token customer vote in stores.
“Tesco also works with Fareshare to fight hunger and tackling food waste
“Charities and community groups can register for the scheme and will then be matched with a participating store in their local area, allowing them to collect surplus food on a weekly basis.”Charlotte Aspley
Good luck with this new challenge Charlotte – I am sure the community will benefit from your experience and expertise in supporting local people and causes. You are a true public servant. THANK YOU
Well done, Charlotte. You are a credit to your community, and you are the right person to be in this role. A true champion!
