The ribbon has been cut on a new-look golf course in Whittington after it was remodelled to allow for the construction of HS2.
The controversial high speed rail line will cut through the Whittington Heath Golf Club.
But a remodelled course has seen the creation of five new holes to replace those being lost to HS2.
Club president Kelvin Edwards cut the ribbon as golfers tried the new greens on Sunday (3rd April).
The project has also seen the construction of a purpose-built clubhouse, replacing the original facility on the A51 which has been demolished to make way for HS2.
Tony Rundle, chairman of Whittington Heath Golf Club’s HS2 sub-committee, said:
“We are delighted to be able to officially open our fantastic remodelled golf course.
“HS2 presented the club with an existential crisis. However, we were determined to find a solution and through tenacity and close collaboration with a group of supportive partners, the course has been remodelled and its future assured.
“Whittington Heath Golf Club has for many years been considered one of the finest golf courses in the Midlands.
“We look forward to welcoming golfers to our new course and I’m confident its reputation will be enhanced.”Tony Rundle, Whittington Heath Golf Club
Jonathan Gaunt, from course architects Gaunt Golf Design Ltd, said the project began in 2012 and had been challenging given the complexities of the scheme.
“The first difficulty was that in 2012 the club had not yet identified the land to extend the course onto and the HS2 railway line was, unfortunately, splitting the course in two and demolishing the clubhouse.
“So, following investigation of four sites, a 25 hectare piece of undulating sandy farmland to the east of the existing course and the clubhouse was identified.
“The detailed design of the course took several years to develop with many iterations before a planning application was submitted in 2016.
“The project has far exceeded my expectations and it’s one I am extremely proud of.
“It’s been an absolute pleasure to be part of he next 100 years at what I consider to be the best course in Staffordshire.”Jonathan Gaunt, Gaunt Golf Design Ltd
