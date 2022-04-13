The ribbon has been cut on a new-look golf course in Whittington after it was remodelled to allow for the construction of HS2.

The new holes taking shape at Whittington Heath Golf Club

The controversial high speed rail line will cut through the Whittington Heath Golf Club.

But a remodelled course has seen the creation of five new holes to replace those being lost to HS2.

Club president Kelvin Edwards cut the ribbon as golfers tried the new greens on Sunday (3rd April).

The project has also seen the construction of a purpose-built clubhouse, replacing the original facility on the A51 which has been demolished to make way for HS2.

Tony Rundle, chairman of Whittington Heath Golf Club’s HS2 sub-committee, said:

The ribbon being cut on the new holes at Whittington Heath Golf Club

“We are delighted to be able to officially open our fantastic remodelled golf course. “HS2 presented the club with an existential crisis. However, we were determined to find a solution and through tenacity and close collaboration with a group of supportive partners, the course has been remodelled and its future assured. “Whittington Heath Golf Club has for many years been considered one of the finest golf courses in the Midlands. “We look forward to welcoming golfers to our new course and I’m confident its reputation will be enhanced.” Tony Rundle, Whittington Heath Golf Club

Jonathan Gaunt, from course architects Gaunt Golf Design Ltd, said the project began in 2012 and had been challenging given the complexities of the scheme.