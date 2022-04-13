An audience in Lichfield will be treated to an evening of classic music night with the Solid Soul Band next month.

Solid Soul Band

The seven-piece group will be at Lichfield Sports Club on Eastern Avenue on 13th May.

A spokesperson said:

“This full sounding band, with driving grooves, a rock solid rhythm section and power house brass, truly brings soul to life with their expertly crafted repertoire featuring greats such as Marvin Gaye, James Brown and Stevie Wonder.”

Tickets are £12 and can be bought on the door or booked in advance by emailing Helen@oneuk.com.