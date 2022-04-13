A vintage fair is coming to the National Memorial Arboretum.

The event – which runs from 30th April to 2nd May – will include tasting sessions with food and drink suppliers from across the county.

Other highlights include a tea dance.

Mark Ellis, from the National Memorial Arboretum, said:

“After two years away, we are so pleased to bring back our Vintage Fair Weekend. “There is always a wonderful atmosphere at the arboretum during the fair, with visitors embracing fashion, music, classic games and the many treats that can be found in the market. “This year, groups of friends can book an extra special vintage experience with our fantastic live musicians, a dance lesson and afternoon tea at our vintage tea dance.” Mark Ellis, National Memorial Arboretum

Admission to the vintage weekend is free, but the tea dance costs £26 for adults and £18 for those under 12. To book visit the arboretum website.

The vintage fair will also form part of the celebrations to mark Staffordshire Day on 1st May.

Cllr Philip White, deputy leader of Staffordshire County Council, said:

“With only a matter of weeks to go until this year’s Staffordshire Day celebrations and now that the first activities are confirmed, excitement is really starting to build. “The day is all about celebrating what’s great about our county and just how much there is on offer for visitors and everyone who lives here. “We’ve been delighted with the way people have rallied to the Staffordshire Day cause over the last six years and I’m in no doubt this year will be just as good. “This year’s theme is the great outdoors so it will be great to be able to get out and about to physical events following two years of virtual celebrations. “We do have wonderful countryside and green spaces, and this is the perfect opportunity to explore it.” Cllr Philip White, Staffordshire County Council

Full details of events taking place to mark Staffordshire Day are available online.