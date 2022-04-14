A screening of a performance by the Northern Ballet will be shown at the Lichfield Garrick next month.
Merlin, choreographed by Drew McOnie, will be shown at 2pm on 7th May.
A spokesperson said:
“Inspired by the story of the mythical wizard, Northern Ballet’s Merlin will take you on a sweeping epic adventure of heartbreak, hope and more than a little magic.”
Tickets are £16.50 and can be booked on the Lichfield Garrick website.
