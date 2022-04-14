Two climbing challenges are coming to Lichfield Cathedral.

An 8m high wall will provide the challenge on 23rd April to take in an alternative view of the historic building.

On 30th April an interactive ‘digiwall’ will give teams the chance to take on challenges.

The Revd Canon Dr Gregory Platten, Canon Chancellor at Lichfield Cathedral, said:

“Climbing represents the hard challenges life offers and shows us how to tackle those challenges, through trial and error, just as we might a steep mountainside. “When we climb we realise that we can do more than we ever thought possible and also that, with God’s grace all things are possible.” The Revd Canon Dr Gregory Platten, Lichfield Cathedral

The outdoor climbing wall costs £10 for adults and £7.50 for children. For more information visit www.lichfield-cathedral.org/climb.

The digiwall costs £5 and can be booked in groups of up to six, with an offer to buy five tickets and get one free.