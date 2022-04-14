A fundraising drive by the leader of Lichfield District Council to help Ukrainian refugees has passed the £9,000 mark.

Doug Pullen

Cllr Doug Pullen has returned to the border with Poland to help those fleeing the war make their onward journeys to new homes elsewhere in the world.

It is the second trip he has made after funding his own air fare and accommodation.

Donations have helped him cover the costs of fuel and car hire in Poland to help take people from the crossing to other locations such as airports and train stations across the country.

Some of the funding has previously been used to buy supplies for an orphanage caring for displaced children and practical items such as power banks, toiletries and inflatable beds.

Cllr Pullen said the need to help those leaving their homeland had increased.

“The situation has become worse since last month – more refugees are arriving from Ukraine and free public transport has now been removed for many. “I want to do whatever I can to help by transporting more refugees to where they want to go and buying much-needed supplies. “These people are arriving in Poland with almost nothing.” Cllr Doug Pullen, Lichfield District Council

People can donate via Cllr Pullen’s online fundraising page.