Picture: Elliot Brown

Health chiefs say a critical incident has been declared in Staffordshire due to local hospitals being under “significant pressure”.

The move will see a number of non-urgent operations and procedures paused to allow staff to prioritise urgent and emergency care.

A spokesperson for the Staffordshire and Stoke-on-Trent Integrated Care System which includes NHS and local authorities, said patients should “choose NHS services wisely” over the Easter weekend.

“Our hospitals are continuing to see exceptionally high levels of demand for the services we provide, along with the ongoing impacts of Covid-19, but we continue to prioritise those in most urgent need of treatment and urge people to get help when they need it by using NHS 111 online. “As a system across Staffordshire and Stoke-on-Trent, we have had to call a critical incident. “We apologise that some routine operations have been postponed but advise patients to attend appointments or operations unless contacted to reschedule. We are prioritising cancer operations. “We are very sorry for those impacted by this and we would like to assure you that, despite the challenges faced, essential services remain fully open for anyone who needs them so if you require urgent medical help, please continue to come forward.” Staffordshire and Stoke-on-Trent Integrated Care System spokesperson

People are urged to only call 999 for serious accidents or emergencies, and to use other services where possible.