The work of students from a Lichfield performing arts school have been showcased at an event at the National Memorial Arboretum.

Some of the members of the LCA Academy of Performing Arts

The LCA Academy of Performing Arts held the celebration last weekend with more than 600 people in attendance.

Their mini-Oscars saw nine short films presented, with special recognition for the best actor and actress.

Eleanor Ham, director of LCA Academy of Performing Arts said:

The short films being premiered

“I wanted to give all the students the opportunity to work on a professional shoot, so I organised for individual films to be specifically written so that all 200 students could be cast. “We brought in script writers and film producers and gave all students the opportunity to audition too so that they could learn how the professional industry worked. “On the shoot days, the students all worked so hard and we had such fun filming them.” Eleanor Ham

The academy, which has students aged from three to 17, saw a special moment at the end of their celebration night when film writer and producer Harrison Watson offered senior student Troy Fielding a role in a forthcoming music video.

Harrison said:

“When I worked with the students at LCA I was so impressed particularly with Troy. He is incredible, so talented and so easy to work with. He followed direction brilliantly and really stood out. When casting the video this week I knew he was the one for the job.” Harrison Watson

For more details visit www.lcaacademyofperformingarts.com or email eleanor@lcaperformingarts.com.