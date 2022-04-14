The King Edward VI School under 18 team

A Lichfield secondary school is celebrating after students secured a trio of rugby successes.

King Edward VI School secured three county cup titles in just one season having previously only won that many trophies in the total during the previous 12 years of trying.

The King Edward VI School under 14 team

The first of the victories came when the under 18 side drew their final against Queen Mary’s GS Walsall to share the title for the coming year.

The under 14 side then overcame King Edward VI Stafford 36-21 before the under 13 team won their county festival after winning seven and drawing one of their eight matches.

The school even went close to more success with the under 16 side runners-up in their competition while the under 15 side lost by a single point in their semi-final.

Dave Butler, who has taught and coached rugby at the school for a number of years, said:

The King Edward VI School under 13 team