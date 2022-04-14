A Lichfield secondary school is celebrating after students secured a trio of rugby successes.
King Edward VI School secured three county cup titles in just one season having previously only won that many trophies in the total during the previous 12 years of trying.
The first of the victories came when the under 18 side drew their final against Queen Mary’s GS Walsall to share the title for the coming year.
The under 14 side then overcame King Edward VI Stafford 36-21 before the under 13 team won their county festival after winning seven and drawing one of their eight matches.
The school even went close to more success with the under 16 side runners-up in their competition while the under 15 side lost by a single point in their semi-final.
Dave Butler, who has taught and coached rugby at the school for a number of years, said:
“We are so proud of the efforts of all the players and the teaching staff that prepared them.
“It is pleasing they have this recognition for their hard work throughout the year.
“A number of the players only play at school, but a huge majority of them play for Lichfield RUFC and the school continues to enjoy a close relationship with the local rugby club.
“The last time the school was this successful, winning 3 trophies in one season, was in 2009. Many of the students that won trophies then are now part of or have been part of the current Lichfield first team – this is something we hope will continue with our current crop of players.”Dave Butler, King Edward VI School
