Police have moved to reassure residents after reports of houses being photographed in Shenstone.

Officers say the issue has caused anxiety amongst local residents.

But PCSO Andrea Horsnall, from Staffordshire Police, said the reason for the photography was not linked to any criminal activity.

“Seasonal workers on a local farm are photographing the area and sending the pictures home to family members in Eastern European countries. “I have visited the farm and made the owner aware of the tension in the village at the moment which will be communicated to the workers.” PCSO Andrea Hornsall, Staffordshire Police

She added that residents should still report any suspicious activity so officers were aware of any incidents.