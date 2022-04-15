People are being to take “sensible precautions” to help avoid the spread of coronavirus over the Easter weekend.

With families and friends likely to gather socially in the coming days, Staffordshire County Council is warning people not to put loved ones at risk.

It will be the first Easter Bank Holiday for two years where no Covid-19 restrictions are in place.

But Cllr Johnny McMahon, cabinet support member for public health, said people should take care if they are likely to visit vulnerable friends and relatives.

Cllr Johnny McMahon

“I’m pleased that residents will be able to enjoy a Bank Holiday weekend without restrictions this Easter, but please do everything you can to keep others safe, particularly if they’re older or have health conditions that put them at higher risk from Covid. “We certainly don’t want gran or grandad getting poorly, so if you or others in your family feel unwell and have Covid symptoms, try to limit contact with others and stay at home until you’re feeling better.” Cllr Johnny McMahon, Staffordshire County Council

Self-isolation is no longer a legal requirement but people with symptoms of Covid-19 are being encouraged to stay at home and minimise contact with others until their symptoms have gone.

Cllr McMahon added:

“It’s still really important to get vaccinated and there are some walk-in clinics operating in Staffordshire during the Bank Holiday weekend, so make the most of your time off and get protected if you still need a vaccine or booster dose.” Cllr Johnny McMahon, Staffordshire County Council

People can search the nearest walk-in clinics taking place during the weekend on the NHS website.