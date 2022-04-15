Fundraisers are being invited to enjoy a magical evening in Lichfield in aid of St Giles Hospice.

Participants gearing up for the enchanted-themed Solstice Walk

The Solstice Walk returns on 18th June after being cancelled for two years due to Covid.

The event – which has an enchanted theme this year – starts at 8pm and will see walkers take on a 10km route.

A change will also see men, children and families invited to take part for the first time with the Solstice Walk previously being women-only .

Chloe Herbert, head of fundraising at St Giles Hospice, said:

“From woodland fairies to wonderful wizards, our Solstice Walk has been given a brand new enchanted theme for 2022. “The event is open to everyone and an unforgettable night of magic, mystery and memories is guaranteed. “We’re absolutely thrilled to be back with our Enchanted Solstice Walk so please join us for a magical fundraising stroll around Lichfield at sunset, starting and ending for the first time at Lichfield Rugby Club, where we’ll be offering a host of entertainment and refreshments.” Chloe Herbert, St Giles Hospice

Beverley England with her mum June

Among those looking forward to the walk is dental nurse Beverley England who lives with her partner and daughter in Chase Terrace.

She first encountered St Giles when staff cared for her mum, June England, who received end of life care at the hospice in Whittington for a week before she died of cancer on her 63rd birthday in June 2016.

Beverley has since taken part in three Solstice Walk events.

“I can’t wait to see it back again – it’s so well organised and it has a lovely atmosphere. “It’s an especially emotional time of year for us as my mum died on 19th June, which is always close to when the Solstice Walk takes place. “The day mum passed away was her birthday and she had a lot of visitors. Everyone who came to visit was allowed in to see her. “My mum had absolutely fantastic care at St Giles and I would encourage everyone to support the hospice.” Beverley England

The Solstice Walk will begin with a welcome party from 6pm at Lichfield Rugby Club on Tamworth Road. Face painting, stilt walkers, live music and food and drink will be available before participants head out on the route.

A celebration event will also take place afterwards at 9pm with a fully licensed bar.

Entry is £16 for those aged 16 and over or and £12 for children.

For more information or to sign up visit www.stgileshospice.com/solsticewalk

Volunteers willing to help at the event are also asked to email volunteer@stgileshospice.com.