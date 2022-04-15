Police say they hope to re-establish community speed watch groups in areas such as Shenstone and Stonnall.
The scheme sees residents monitor speeds in their areas in partnership with the police.
PCSO Andrea Horsnall said:
“Volunteers are trained by Staffordshire Police and can give as much time as they want to monitoring the traffic and reporting the results, even if it is just a few hours a month it is welcome.
“The speed watch team at police headquarters send out advisory and warning letters to offenders as a result of the information received from local groups.”PCSO Andrea Horsnall, Staffordshire Police
Among the areas groups are hoping to be set up are:
- Birmingham Road and Lynn Lane in Shenstone
- Wall Heath Lane, Church Road and Cartersfield Road in Stonnall
- Blake Street in Shenstone Wood End
Anyone interested in joining a community speed watch team can email CSW@staffordshire.pnn.police.uk.
Our volunteers moderated 1102 comments in the last 30 days. Say thanks with a coffee.