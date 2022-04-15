Police say they hope to re-establish community speed watch groups in areas such as Shenstone and Stonnall.

The scheme sees residents monitor speeds in their areas in partnership with the police.

PCSO Andrea Horsnall said:

“Volunteers are trained by Staffordshire Police and can give as much time as they want to monitoring the traffic and reporting the results, even if it is just a few hours a month it is welcome. “The speed watch team at police headquarters send out advisory and warning letters to offenders as a result of the information received from local groups.” PCSO Andrea Horsnall, Staffordshire Police

Among the areas groups are hoping to be set up are:

Birmingham Road and Lynn Lane in Shenstone

Wall Heath Lane, Church Road and Cartersfield Road in Stonnall

Blake Street in Shenstone Wood End

Anyone interested in joining a community speed watch team can email CSW@staffordshire.pnn.police.uk.