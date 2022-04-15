Duo Karen Pfeiffer and Paul Walker will bring their musical talents to Lichfield for a concert next month.
Sandfields Pumping Station will provide the backdrop as the Anglo-German duo showcase their talents on 21st May.
A Lichfield Arts spokesperson said:
“They have been playing music together since 2012 and have spread their wings very successfully into the British and European folk and festival scene.”Lichfield Arts spokesperson
Tickets are £10 and can be booked on the Lichfield Arts website.
