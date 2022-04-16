Police are appealing for information after thieves targeted a garage in Burntwood.

Officers say the homeowner returned to their property on Cedar Road today (16th April) and discovered the incident had taken place.

PCSO Leon Worden, from Staffordshire Police, said:

“The garage door had been forced open and items stolen. At this stage the victim is in the process of working out exactly what is missing.” PCSO Leon Worden, Staffordshire Police

Anyone with information is asked to contact police, quoting incident 380 of 16th April.