An exhibition showcasing celebrating the role of women in Lichfield’s past is taking place in the city.

Members of the Wayward Women group with some of their blue plaques

It has been put together by Wayward Women, a local history group formed in 2019 after being inspired by the Rosie’s Plaques movement which challenges the imbalance in the public recognition of achievements.

Of the more than 4,500 blue plaques across the UK, only around 12% commemorate the lives and achievements of women.

The group set about creating their own plaques to honour notable females from the city’s past – and they will now go on display at The Hub at St Mary’s until 8th May.

A spokesperson for Wayward Women said:

“Some people may have seen the plaques that were briefly displayed around the city. Some were taken down because, following the Norwich model, we sought to stimulate public interest by not asking permission in advance.” Wayward Women spokesperson

There will also be an event on 5th May when Prof Ann Hughes will discuss how women have been hidden from history.

Douglas Armour, gallery co-ordinator at The Hub at St Mary’s, said:

“We are delighted to be hosting the Wayward Women of Lichfield. “It is a great opportunity to celebrate the contributions of some of our city’s unsung female heroes.” Douglas Armour, The Hub at St Mary’s

Entry to the exhibition is free, with tickets to the 5th May talk costing £5. To book or find out more visit www.thehubstmarys.