James Beeson. Picture: Lichfield City FC

A late penalty save helped Lichfield City FC earn a point on the road at Lye Town.

It looked as though Ivor Green’s men had been dealt a sucker punch after a battling performance when Max Black was penalised.

But James Beeson was the hero of the hour when he saved the spot kick and saw the linesman’s flag rule out the rebound for a foul.

City started the encounter brightly with Sam Fitzgerald seeing a strike blocked and Dan Lomas sending a shot into the side-netting.

Jack Edwards was denied by a smart save, while Luke Keen sent a shot wide of the target.

Both sides had first half penalty shouts waved away. Lichfield’s came when an Edwards effort from distance hit the arm of a defender, while Lye were awarded just a free-kick on the edge of the box when they thought they had secured a spot kick.

City’s defence were looking resolute with three players producing goal-line blocks in one scramble alone before the break.

The second half again saw both sides battling to try and find a breakthrough with Edwards seeing an early shot saved by Lye keeper Ben Newey before the hosts saw an effort flash wide from eight yards out.

Lichfield’s defence continued to hold strong with Leighton McMenemey throwing himself in front of a goal bound effort to clear with his chest.

Lye saw a strike over the bar and another go wide of the target as they looked to make the breakthrough.

But it was the awarding of the spot kick that looked to have given them the chance to nab the victory, but Beeson’s heroics again denied them and ensured City returned with a point from a challenging away day.

Lichfield won’t need to wait long to return to action with a Bank Holiday Monday fixture against Romulus.