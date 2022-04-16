People in Lichfield are being invited to join an event to plant sunflowers in support of Ukrainian refugees.

It will take place at the Community Garden in Beacon Park between 10am and midday on Tuesday (19th April).

Participants will be able to make an origami plant pot and set sunflower seeds in it to take home and grow.

The sunflower has become a symbol of support for Ukraine since the war in Eastern Europe began.

Cllr Iain Eadie, Lichfield District Council’s deputy leader, said:

“Come and join our parks team and plant sunflowers in support of Ukrainian refugees. “This is a super Easter activity for all the family with all proceeds helping refugees arriving in Lichfield district. “It is also fun and creative and wildlife will benefit too – the seeds in a sunflower’s head are very popular with birds.” Cllr Iain Eadie, Lichfield District Council

The activity costs £1 per pot, with money generated going to the Lichfield Support for Ukraine group. People can turn up on the day to take part.