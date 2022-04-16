The results of a survey of garden birds has shown that the house sparrow continues to be the most common across Staffordshire.

The RSPB Big Garden Birdwatch saw starlings and blue tits make up the top three.

Now in its 43rd year, the initiative is a chance for people to provide data from their their gardens to help the organisation understand how bird populations are changing.

Almost 13,000 residents in Staffordshire took part in the count this year.

Other birds featuring highly across the county include wood pigeons, blackbirds and robins.

The RSPB’s chief executive Beccy Speight said:

“It’s been brilliant to see so many people taking part again this year, taking time out to watch and reconnect with birds and then generously submit their sightings to help RSPB scientists gain some insights into how our garden birds are faring. “Connecting with nature doesn’t have to stop with Big Garden Birdwatch – spring sees the return of nature’s biggest music festival, the dawn chorus, with national and international stars coming together to perform their biggest hits right on your doorstep.​ “Open your back door, a window or simply step outside and listen.” Beccy Speight, RSPB

The RSPB Dawn Chorus Day takes place on 1st May. For more details visit www.rspb.org.uk/dawnchorus.