Chasetown FC’s mathematical hopes of winning the title remain alive as they kept up the pressure on leaders Ilkeston with a 4-0 win at Wisbech Town.

The Scholars know that they need to keep collecting points in their remaining fixtures and hope the table toppers slip up, so they were on the front foot from the start.

Wisbech goalkeeper Luke Pearson palmed a Danny O’Callaghan effort over the crossbar as the visitors looked for an early breakthrough.

The Scholars deservedly took the lead on 25 minutes when Jordan Evans played the ball through to Jack Langston who flicked the ball past Pearson.

The Wisbech keeper then pulled another save out of the top drawer to deny Langston as the visitors continued to dominate.

After a period under pressure, The Scholars upped their game and an unfortunate bobble meant Pearson missed his clearance and Harry Cunningham unselfishly picked out Langston who slammed it home from six yards.

The goalscorer then wrapped up his hat trick with a far post finish from a Josh Mansell cross field ball.

In the final minute substitute Dilano Reid wrapped up an emphatic victory to keep up the pressure on league leaders Ilkeston, who left it late to earn a 2-1 win against Bedworth Town.

Chasetown entertain Sporting Khalsa on Bank Holiday Monday in their penultimate league game. Ilkeston, meanwhile, face Shepshed Dynamo knowing that their three point advantage and superior goal difference with just two games remaining means a win would likely be enough to prevent The Scholars surpassing them at the summit.