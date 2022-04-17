A cabaret star who has performed for royalty and on US television will be showcasing his talents with an intimate show in Lichfield.

Mat Ricardo

Mat Ricardo will appear at The Hub at St Mary’s on 23rd April.

Having performed for Prince Charles and on America’s Got Talent, the showman will combine comedy, storytelling, dance and magic for an audience at the city centre venue.

A spokesperson for The Hub at St Mary’s said:

“Mat is an exceptionally extraordinary gentleman – a stylish master of his artform, he’s in a class of his own. “This will be an amazing evening of awe-inspiring showmanship.” The Hub at St Mary’s spokesperson

Tickets are £15 and can be booked at thehubstmarys.co.uk.