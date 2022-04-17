People are being invited to come forward as potential new members of Fradley and Streethay Parish Council.

There are currently two vacancies following the resignations of Glen Bown and Stan Whitehead.

Interested individuals have until 4pm on 28th April to be nominated along with a seconder.

Kate Clover, assistant clerk at the council, said:

“Parish councillors are unpaid volunteers. Many balance their role with work and caring responsibilities or want to give some of their time, skills and knowledge back to the community. “To stand for election you don’t need to represent a political party – in fact, most parish councillors are independent.” Kate Clover, Fradley and Streethay Parish Council

To be eligible, people must have lived within three miles of the parish or had their main place of work in the area for the past 12 months.

For more details email clerk@fandspc.org or visit the Fradley and Streethay Parish Council website.